Waymo seeks delay of Uber trade secrets trial over new evidence | Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Waymo self-driving car unit asked a U.S. judge on Monday to postpone an upcoming trade secrets trial against Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL], so Waymo could investigate whether Uber withheld important evidence in the case. FILE PHOTO - Waymo unveils a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The trial is currently scheduled to begin on Dec. 4 in San Francisco federal court. Waymo said it learned of new evidence last week after the U.S. Department of Justice shared it with the judge overseeing the case.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.