Wall Street trims gains as President Trump speaks | Reuters

U.S. stocks trimmed gains at midday on Friday, shortly after Donald Trump started his inaugural speech during his swearing-in as the 45th U.S. president.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50.88 points, or 0.26 percent, at 19,783.28, the S&P 500 was up 5.41 points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,269.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 10.56 points, or 0.19 percent, at 5,550.65.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.