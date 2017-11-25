Wall Street stocks end higher in shortened session | Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street closed higher in a half-day session on Friday, led by technology stocks, with Amazon and retail shares getting a boost on signs of a strong start to the U.S. holiday shopping season. FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File PhotoThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.81 points, or 0.14 percent, to 23,557.99, the S&P 500 gained 5.34 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,602.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.80 points, or 0.32 percent, to 6,889.16.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.