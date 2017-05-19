Wall Street rebounds from steep selloff | Reuters

You are here:
NEW YORK Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest selloff in more than eight months with help from a move to loosen internet regulations and strong economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 56.56 points, or 0.27 percent, to 20,663.49, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.71 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,365.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 43.89 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,055.13.

