Wall Street opens lower on oil price slide | Reuters

(Reuters) - The Dow shed more than 100 points at the open on Wednesday, as a slide in oil prices hit global markets and concerns about the fate of U.S. tax cuts continued to weigh on the mood. FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File PhotoThe Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.77 points, or 0.47 percent, to 23,299.7.The S&P 500 lost 13.02 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,565.85. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.19 points, or 0.58 percent, to 6,698.68.

