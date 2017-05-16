Wall Street ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack | Reuters

NEW YORK The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 85.33 points, or 0.41 percent, to 20,981.94, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.42 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,402.32 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 28.44 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,149.67.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
