Wall Street ends flat, retreats from intraday records | Reuters

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes ended little changed on Monday after retreating modestly from record highs set during the session as gains for Amazon countered losses in shares of energy companies. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermidThe Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 22.51 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,580.5, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.98 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,601.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 10.64 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,878.52.

