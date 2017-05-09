Wall Street ends flat after touching record | Reuters

You are here:
NEW YORK The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after briefly touching an intraday record, while Wall Street's "fear gauge" dropped to its lowest in over a decade following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5 points, or 0.02 percent, to 21,011.94, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.08 points, or 0.00 percent, to 2,399.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 1.90 points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,102.66.

