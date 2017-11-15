Wall St off as energy stocks track crude lower; GE tumbles | Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday as General Electric shares plunged for the second straight day and a drop in crude oil prices hit energy stocks. Traders work on floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly before the close of trading in New York, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/FilesThe Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.3 points, or 0.13 percent, to 23,409.4, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.93 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,578.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 19.72 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,737.87.

