UPSC civil services exam result 2017 declared: Karnataka girl KR Nandini is the topper

New Delhi: Nandini K R, who hails from Karnataka, has topped the prestigious civil services examination, the result of which was declared today by the UPSC.

She had taken the exam last year.

As many as 1,099 candidates have been recommended for various government services.

There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages-- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.