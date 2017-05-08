Union Bank of India Q4 profit rises 13 percent, misses estimates | Reuters

You are here:
Union Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as the gross bad-loan ratio eased sequentially, but fell short of analysts' expectations.The country's sixth-biggest public sector lender by assets said net profit for the March quarter stood at 1.08 billion rupees ($16.79 million).

Analysts on average had expected a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.89 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 11.17 percent at the end of March, compared with 11.70 percent in the preceding quarter, and 8.70 percent a year earlier.

($1 = 64.3050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

