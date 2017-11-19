UK's Hammond increasingly confident Britain will get Brexit deal | Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Finance minister Philip Hammond said on Sunday he was becoming more convinced Britain would secure a Brexit deal with the European Union. Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives at BBC Broadcasting House to attend a recording of "The Andrew Marr Show" in London, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner“I am increasingly confident that we will get a deal with the European Union that works for Britain and works for the EU,” Hammond told ITV television.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.