Uber says cyber breach compromised data of 57 million users, drivers | Reuters

(Reuters) - Cab operator Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] said on Tuesday two hackers accessed personal data of its 57 million users and drivers. FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is seen on mobile telephone in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File PhotoThe attack, which occurred in late 2016, gave up names, email addresses and phone numbers of its users and drivers, the company said. (ubr.to/2hIO2tZ)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.