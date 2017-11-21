U.S. to sue to stop AT&T from buying Time Warner - source | Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice will file a lawsuit aimed at blocking AT&T Inc’s (T.N) $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo and communication equipment is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File PhotoAT&T, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, struck a deal in October 2016 to buy Time Warner, which owns the premium channel HBO, movie studio Warner Bros and news channel CNN, in order to compete by bundling mobile service with video entertainment.

