Trump says U.S., Vietnam signed deals worth 'billions' | Reuters

FwireReutersJun, 01 2017 02:00:05 IST

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he discussed trade issues with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit on Wednesday and that the two countries had signed trade deals.

"They just made a very large order in the United States and we appreciate that for many billions of dollars, which means jobs for the United States and great, great equipment for Vietnam," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Details of the deals were not immediately provided. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 02:00 am | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 02:00 am

