Trading in Takata shares to be suspended - Japan Exchange Group | Reuters

FwireReutersJun, 16 2017 05:45:04 IST

TOKYO Trading in shares of Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp will be temporarily suspended on Friday, following media reports that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy, said Japan Exchange Group, which operates Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Sources told Reuters the firm may file for bankruptcy as early as next week.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)

