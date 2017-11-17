Toyota and Suzuki in tie-up to sell electric vehicles in India | Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp have agreed to cooperate in selling electric vehicles in India from around 2020, they said on Friday, aiming to give each other a leg up in emerging markets and low-emission technology. Visitors look at Toyota models at Auto Guangzhou in Guangzhou, China November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby YipThe announcement comes after the Japanese companies agreed in February to trade expertise in parts supplies and research and development. The partnership could help Toyota to expand in India’s massive car market, where drivers prefer the type of affordable compact vehicles in which Suzuki excels. Suzuki, in turn, is expected to gain from Toyota’s innovations in automated driving, artificial intelligence and low-emission vehicles. The companies said Suzuki will produce the electric vehicles and supply some to Toyota, which will provide technical support.

