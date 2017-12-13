Toshiba, Western Digital end chip dispute, resume joint investment | Reuters

(Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) and its chip business partner Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) agreed to settle a long-running dispute over the embattled Japanese conglomerate’s plans to sell its chip unit, the companies said in a statement, removing a key obstacle to the deal. FILE PHOTO -The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind cherry blossoms at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru HanaiToshiba agreed in late September to sell Toshiba Memory, the world’s second biggest producer of NAND chips, to the Bain-led consortium for $18 billion to cover billions of dollars in liabilities arising from its now bankrupt U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse.

