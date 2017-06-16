Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower | Reuters

NEW YORK A recent slump in technology stocks worsened on Thursday, dragging on major U.S. indexes as investors fretted about the economy's health after the Federal Reserve lifted interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.32 points, or 0.07 percent, to 21,360.24, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.39 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,432.53 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 29.39 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,165.50.

