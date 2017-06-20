Tech leads Wall Street rebound; energy trails | Reuters

NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting record highs with growth sectors such as technology in favor again as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 144.71 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 21,528.99, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 20.31 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,453.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 87.26 points, or 1.42 percent, to 6,239.01.

