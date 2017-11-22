Tech gains lead Wall Street to record | Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped and the S&P 500 closed at a record high for the first time in about two weeks on Tuesday, led by gains in this year’s top-performing technology sector. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermidThe Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 160.36 points, or 0.68 percent, to 23,590.69, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 16.91 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,599.05 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 71.76 points, or 1.06 percent, to 6,862.48.

