Tata Motors reaches wage deal with Sanand plant union | Reuters

FwireReutersJun, 09 2017 22:00:20 IST

Tata Motors Ltd reached a long-term wage settlement with workers at Sanand plant in Gujarat.The settlement includes a total wage package of 16,000 rupees ($248.96) per worker, excluding the salary, to be paid uniformly over the five-year term of the agreement, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The agreement introduced a performance-linked payment accounted as 10 percent of the worker's total salary, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The settlement, which spans from October 2015 to September 2020, includes an annual bonus based on performance for all permanent workers at the plant.

($1 = 64.2675 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 10:00 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 10:00 pm

