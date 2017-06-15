Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on petition challenging ban on cattle trade

You are here:
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the central government's response on a petition challenging notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughtering.

While issuing notice, the vacation bench of Justice RK Agrawal and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul gave the central government two weeks' time to respond to the petition by a Hyderabad-based advocate.

The court directed the listing of the matter on 11 July.

As Additional Solicitor General PS Narasimha wanted to make a statement on the intent behind the two notifications issued on 23 May, the bench asked him to say all this in response.

The petitioner has also challenged the other notification regulating the transportation of cattle.


