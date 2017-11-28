S&P hits record at open, Powell hearing on deck | Reuters

REUTERS - The S&P 500 hit a record high at open on Tuesday, led by gains in technology stocks and ahead of a confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell. FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File PhotoThe Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.43 points, or 0.22 percent, to 23,632.21. The S&P 500 gained 5.03 points, or 0.193356 percent, to 2,606.45. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.33 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,890.85.

