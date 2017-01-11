S&P ends flat, Nasdaq hits record high close | Reuters

NEW YORK The S&P 500 ended flat on Tuesday as gains in healthcare and financials offset a drop in energy shares, while the Nasdaq hit another record high close.A drop in shares of IBM (IBM.N) weighed on the Dow.

Based on the latest available results, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 31.85 points, or 0.16 percent, to 19,855.53, the S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 2,268.9 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 20.00 points, or 0.36 percent, to 5,551.82.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

