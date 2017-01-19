S&P 500 edges up as Yellen boosts financials | Reuters

NEW YORK The S&P 500 ended a choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in financials following comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that it "makes sense" to gradually lift interest rates.The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.05 points, or 0.11 percent, to 19,804.72, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.98 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,271.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 16.93 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,555.65.

