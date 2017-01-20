Soros says uncertainty over Trump will cause markets to falter | Reuters

The billionaire investor George Soros on Thursday said that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of new U.S. president Donald Trump's policies."Right now uncertainty is at the peak and actually uncertainty is the enemy of long-term investment so I don't think the markets are going to do very well," Soros told Bloomberg News at a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

