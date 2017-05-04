Sensex rises, ICICI Bank leads gains | Reuters

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as bank stocks climbed on a government move to tackle surging bad loans, while ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) rallied 9 percent after it said additions to non-performing loans would be lower this year.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.51 percent, ending at a record closing high of 9,359.90, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.77 percent higher at 30,126.21.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

