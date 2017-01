Indian shares ended slightly higher on Thursday after a choppy session as investors awaited fresh triggers as the earnings season gains momentum amid an uncertain global scenario.The broader Nifty closed up 0.22 percent at 8,435.10, while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.19 percent higher at 27,308.60.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.