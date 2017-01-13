Sensex, Nifty end lower as IT stocks falter; post 3rd weekly gain | Reuters

Indian shares ended slightly lower on Friday, reversing three straight sessions of gains, as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slumped on worries about its future following key management changes, while its peers fell on profit-taking.The broader Nifty closed down 0.1 percent at 8,400.35 while the benchmark Sensex ended down 0.03 percent at 27,238.06.For the week, the Nifty gained 1.9 percent while the Sensex advanced 1.8 percent, their third consecutive weekly gains.

Tata Consultancy Services fell 4.1 percent, while Infosys Ltd fell 2.4 percent.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

