Sensex ends higher; RBI keeps key interest rate unchanged | Reuters

FwireReutersJun, 07 2017 21:59:42 IST

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, after the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged and global investors remained noticeably risk-averse.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.26 percent at 31,271.28.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.28 percent higher at 9,663.90, a day after it breached the 9,700 level for the first time. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 09:59 pm | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 09:59 pm

