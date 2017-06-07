Sensex ends higher; RBI keeps key interest rate unchanged | Reuters

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, after the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged and global investors remained noticeably risk-averse.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.26 percent at 31,271.28.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.28 percent higher at 9,663.90, a day after it breached the 9,700 level for the first time. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

