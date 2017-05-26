Sensex ends above 31,000, sets record | Reuters

The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied on Friday to end above 31,000 for the first time, as higher derivatives rollover led to strong follow-up buying in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and ITC Ltd (ITC.NS).

The Sensex closed up 0.9 percent at 31,028.21, after hitting a high of 31,074.07.

The Nifty rose 0.9 percent to end at 9,595.10, after touching a record high of 9,604.90.

For the week, the Nifty gained 1.77 percent while the Sensex rose 1.85 percent. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

