You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Fwire News
  3. Sensex edges lower ahead of ECB meeting, UK polls | Reuters

Sensex edges lower ahead of ECB meeting, UK polls | Reuters

FwireReutersJun, 08 2017 22:07:32 IST

Indian shares edged lower on Thursday tracking Asian peers as investors await the outcome of a slew of global events, including the European Central Bank's policy meeting and U.K. elections later in the day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.19 percent at 31,213.36.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.17 percent lower at 9,647.25. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 10:07 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 10:07 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
2Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
3Jun 11IND Vs SA
4Jun 12SL Vs PAK
5Jun 14A1 Vs B2
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores