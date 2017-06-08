Sensex edges lower ahead of ECB meeting, UK polls | Reuters

Indian shares edged lower on Thursday tracking Asian peers as investors await the outcome of a slew of global events, including the European Central Bank's policy meeting and U.K. elections later in the day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.19 percent at 31,213.36.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.17 percent lower at 9,647.25. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

