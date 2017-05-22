Saudi energy minister says OPEC oil output cut helping balance market | Reuters

BAGHDAD Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday that an OPEC-led oil output cut had helped balance the market, aiding a recovery in the industry but not a complete one.

The minister was speaking in Baghdad before heading to Vienna where the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet this week to decide whether to extend output cuts that are due to end in June.

