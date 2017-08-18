S Sreesanth moves Kerala High Court to seek BCCI NOC for playing cricket in Scotland

Kochi: Cricketer S Sreesanth on Friday moved the Kerala High Court seeking its direction to the BCCI to grant a no objection certificate (NOC) to participate in Premier league matches of Glenrothes Cricket Club at Scotland.

In a letter sent to the club on 10 August, he said that he had sent a communication to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to issue NOC with immediate effect to enable him play for the club.

Sreesanth has also shared his apprehension that he doesn't think the BCCI will take a timely decision to grant him the NOC.

In his petition to the HC, the cricketer said, "Without intervention of this court by issuing necessary clarification this petitioner reasonably apprehends that the BCCI may not issue such NOC."

The premier league will conclude on or before 9 September, the petition states.

In a relief to Sreesanth, the Kerala High Court had on 7 August lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

In his order, Justice A Muhamed Mustaque had also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by the BCCI.