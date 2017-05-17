S&P 500 ends flat; retail earnings mixed | Reuters

NEW YORK The S&P 500 and the Dow ended Tuesday's session flat after a mixed set of economic data and retail earnings, while the Nasdaq hit another record closing high with help from technology stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 2.26 points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,979.68, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.65 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,400.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 20.20 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,169.87.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

