S&P slips from record high; Apple tops $800 billion | Reuters

May, 10 2017

NEW YORK The S&P 500 dipped on Tuesday after edging up to an intra-day record high for the second straight session, while Apple (AAPL.O) became the first ever U.S. company to close with a market capitalization above $800 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 36.5 points, or 0.17 percent, to 20,975.78, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.46 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,396.92 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 17.93 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,120.59.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 10, 2017 02:00 am | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 02:00 am

