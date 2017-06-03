You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Fwire News
  3. Russia's VTB head says all creditors have approved Rosneft-Essar deal | Reuters

Russia's VTB head says all creditors have approved Rosneft-Essar deal | Reuters

FwireReutersJun, 03 2017 21:45:04 IST

ST PETERSBURG, Russia All creditors of India's Essar Oil have given their consent for the company's takeover by Russian oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the head of Russia's VTB (VTBR.MM) bank said on Saturday.

Andrei Kostin, whose bank is acting as advisor on the $12.9 billion acquisition, also said the deal would be closed this month, echoing comments made by the head of State Bank of India on Friday.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Edmund Blair)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 09:45 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 09:45 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 4IND Vs PAK
2Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
3Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
4Jun 7PAK Vs SA
5Jun 8IND Vs SL
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores