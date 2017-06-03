Russia's VTB head says all creditors have approved Rosneft-Essar deal | Reuters

ST PETERSBURG, Russia All creditors of India's Essar Oil have given their consent for the company's takeover by Russian oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the head of Russia's VTB (VTBR.MM) bank said on Saturday.

Andrei Kostin, whose bank is acting as advisor on the $12.9 billion acquisition, also said the deal would be closed this month, echoing comments made by the head of State Bank of India on Friday.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Edmund Blair)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.