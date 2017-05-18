RBI tweaks partial credit enhancement rules for issuers | Reuters

You are here:
FwireReutersMay, 18 2017 22:04:46 IST

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that companies must be rated by at least two credit rating agencies to be eligible to issue debt under the country's partial credit enhancement programme.

Partial credit enhancement allows low-rated corporates to obtain a guarantee from lenders when issuing debt, lowering the cost for issuers and attracting more investors.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Published Date: May 18, 2017 10:04 pm | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 10:04 pm

