Rajasthan govt asks students to attend 'spiritual fair' in Jaipur where people are exhorted to call Muslims 'terrorists'

The Rajasthan government has asked schools in Jaipur to ensure teachers and students attend a "spiritual fair" where issues ranging from "love jihad" and "Christian conspiracies" to "vegetarianism" and declaring cow as "national mother", are at the centre of attention, according to media reports.

According to directions of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Vasudev Devnani, government and private schools in Jaipur have been asked to help organisers of the fair by getting students to attend it, Jaipur’s additional district education officer Deepak Shukla told The Indian Express.

The Indian Express report quoted Shukla as saying that the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair (HSSF) itself got in touch with government and private schools. The officer is further reported to have said that they are helping the organisers of the fair pursuant to a directive from the minister.

The fair has been organised over a period of five days. The stated objective of the fair, according to its website is to "convey the message of way of living through the Saanatan Dharam which accepted peaceful co-existence." However, several themes touched upon indicated that the fair sought to propogate a message which was hardly 'peaceful co-existence.'

For instance, the Bajrang Dal was distributing pamphlets on 'love jihad,' while the Vishwa Hindu Parishad reiterated its demand for constructing a Ram temple at Ayodhya, according to The Wire. A Bajrang Dal pamphlet advises parents to call Muslims as 'dirty, exploitative, terrorists' in conversations with their daughters.

Pamphlets being distributed at the venue accuse Muslims of trying to woo Hindu girls with an agenda of converting them to Islam, India Today reported. These freesheets list out ways of how Muslim men indulge in love jihad, and also ways to counter the "trend".

According to the pamphlet, one can know if a girl is falling prey to 'love jihad' by checking her notebooks and phones. "Check your daughter's mobile phone, who does she call, whose numbers are saved in the mobile, who do they text; checking all this will give you a lot of information," the pamphlet said.

A pamphlet, which the VHP and Bajrang Dal members are distributing for free, also features a morphed photograph of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor, with half her face covered by a niqab, and a bindi on her forehead, The Times of India reported.

A section in the instructions on "how to save your daughter or sister from love lihad" says that actors like Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan marry Hindu girls, ensnare them and then desert them, adding that Muslim men, generally, sell girls and kill them in some cases, the report added.

A Bharatiya Hindu Sena stall asks fair attendees to commit to make India "an entirely Hindu nation" and to "construct a magnificent temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya", while the stall of Baba Jaigurudev Dharm Vikas Sansthan, helps people take a pledge for vegetarianism, the Indian Express report said.

Caste outfits such as the Rajasthan Brahmin Mahasabha, Shri Dhobi (Rajak) Ekta Manch, Akhil Bharatiya Khatik Samaj and the Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh are also present at the fair.