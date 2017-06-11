Qatar remains committed to oil supply cut deal -minister | Reuters

DUBAI Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday Qatar remained committed to an oil output cut deal agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC producers last month.

Mohammed al-Sada said in a statement "circumstances in the region shall not prevent the state of Qatar from honouring its international commitment of cutting its oil production."

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.