Pfizer, Roche and Aspen face South Africa probe over cancer drug prices | Reuters

FwireReutersJun, 13 2017 22:15:04 IST

PRETORIA South Africa's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into three pharmaceutical companies suspected of charging excessively for cancer medicines, the agency's head Tembinkosi Bonakele said on Tuesday.

The Competition Commission said it will investigate Aspen Pharmacare, Africa's biggest generic drug maker, U.S. company Pfizer and Swiss-based Roche Holding.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 10:15 pm | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 10:15 pm

