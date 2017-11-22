Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake | Reuters

(Reuters) - Venture capitalist Peter Thiel, Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) first institutional investor, has sold three-quarters of his remaining stake in the social network, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO - PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel delivers his speech on the U.S. presidential election at the National Press Club in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron Thiel, who is a member of Facebook's board, now owns 59,913 Class A shares in the company after selling 160,805 shares for about $29 million. bit.ly/2zd34za Thiel sold roughly 20 million of his 26 million Facebook shares for $400 million following its stock market listing in 2012.

