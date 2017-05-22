North Korea confirms test-firing another ballistic missile- second in a week

Pyongyang: The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Monday confirmed it test fired another medium-range ballistic missile.

DPRK's top leader Kim Jong-Un supervised the test-fire of a ground-to-ground medium-to-long range strategic ballistic missile 'Pukguksong-2' OB Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The test-fire of Pukguksong-2 was aimed to finally verify all the technical indexes of the weapon system and thoroughly examine its adaptability under various battle conditions, before its deployment at military units for action.

This was the second time for DPRK to have test fired missile within one week. It test-fired a long medium-range ballistic missile 'Hwasong 12' on Sunday.

After issuing an order to launch the missile at the observation post, Kim analysed with officials the results of the test-launch.

"He said the missile's rate of hits is very accurate and Pukguksong-2 is a successful strategic weapon. He approved the deployment of this weapon system for action," said the report.

Kim also said, "This type of missile should be rapidly mass produced in a serial way to arm the Korean People's Army Strategic Force."

North Korea's Pukguksong-2 medium range ballistic missile is capable of striking targets 500 km away.