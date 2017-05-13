Microsoft adds detection, protection against global cyberattack: statement | Reuters

You are here:
FwireReutersMay, 13 2017 02:18:33 IST

WASHINGTON Microsoft said on Friday its engineers had added detection and protection against a ransomware attack that had disrupted hospitals in England and infected computers in dozens of other countries around the world.

"Today our engineers added detection and protection against new malicious software known as Ransom:Win32.WannaCrypt," a Microsoft spokesman said in a statement. It said the company was working with its customers to provide additional assistance.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz)

Published Date: May 13, 2017 02:18 am | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 02:18 am

