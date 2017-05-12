March industrial output up 2.7 percent | Reuters

You are here:
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.5 percent growth in output.

India released on Friday a new series of industrial output and wholesale inflation data, revising the base year to 2011/12 from 2004/05. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

