L&T wins $1.3 billion construction contract: statement | Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s top engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro Ltd has secured a contract to build a $1.3 billion Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the company said in a statement, in a big boost for the firm. A man waits at a bus-stop with an advertisement of Larsen & Toubro outside the company's manufacturing unit in Mumbai January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files“The project involves construction of a 21.8 km (13.6 mile)bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai,” the statement issued late on Saturday said. Larsen & Toubro earlier this month reported consolidated net profit of 18.2 billion rupees ($279.31 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from 14.35 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 65.0100 rupees)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.