Jet Airways second-quarter profit slumps 91 percent | Reuters

(Reuters) - Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country’s second-largest airline, reported a 91 percent slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher fuel expenses. A Jet Airways passenger aircraft takes off from the airport in Ahmedabad, India, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/FilesNet profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 496.3 million rupees ($7.69 million), compared with a profit of 5.49 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. bit.ly/2ACEclV Quarterly total expenses rose 9.2 percent to 57.09 billion rupees, with aircraft fuel expenses rising about 17 percent. ($1 = 64.5700 Indian rupees)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.