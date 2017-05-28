Israel's Elbit Systems gets $390 million electronic intelligence deal | Reuters

TEL AVIV Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems said on Sunday it won a $390 million contract to supply ground electronic intelligence systems to a European country.

The contract, which includes various intelligence capabilities, as well as communications and command and control solutions, will be carried out over three years.

Elbit did not identify the country. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

