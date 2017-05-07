You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Fwire News
  3. Iran says $55 oil price suitable, sees supply cut extension | Reuters

Iran says $55 oil price suitable, sees supply cut extension | Reuters

FwireReutersMay, 07 2017 21:51:56 IST

DUBAI Iran sees $55 per barrel as a suitable price for crude oil, and believes that OPEC and non-OPEC producers are likely to extend output curbs to support prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday. "The price range of $55 per barrel would be suitable for oil," Zanganeh said, according to the oil ministry's news website SHANA.Oil prices closed higher on Friday, rebounding from five-month lows, following positive U.S. jobs data and assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut.

Brent futures gained 72 cents, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $49.10 a barrel.

Zanganeh said members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have signaled that they are leaning towards extending the supply cuts, SHANA reported."I think non-OPEC oil producers will also second (an) extension of the plan," said Zanganeh, speaking on the sidelines of an energy fair in Tehran.

OPEC and non-OPEC ministers are due to meet on May 25.They appear likely to extend their agreement to limit supplies beyond its June expiry to help clear a glut, three OPEC delegates said on Thursday, downplaying the chance of additional steps such as a bigger cut. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Keith Weir)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Published Date: May 07, 2017 09:51 pm | Updated Date: May 07, 2017 09:51 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 8SRH Vs MI
2May 9KXIP Vs KKR
3May 10GL Vs DD
4May 11MI Vs KXIP
5May 12DD Vs RPS
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores